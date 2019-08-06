

CTV Windsor





Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of Essex County and Chatham-Kent.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe storms in the afternoon and according to the weather authority, the main threats are heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Hail is also possible.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends taking cover during storms due to the potential for strong wind gusts that can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings and break branches off trees.

According to Environment Canada forecast, winds could be gusting up to 40 km/h and the stormy weather will likely continue until Wednesday.