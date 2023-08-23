Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing large hail and heavy rain.

The forecaster issued a severe thunderstorm watch on Wednesday.

Other possible hazards include hail up to quarter size and local rainfall amounts near 50 millimetres.

Thunderstorms over Lower Michigan are expected to move into the area Wednesday morning. Areas that receive multiple thunderstorms may receive rainfall amounts of near 50 mm. Another round of severe thunderstorms is possible late this afternoon into the evening.

The humidity is sticking around making things feel much warmer than the thermometer will read.

The normal high for this time of year is about 26 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like the low 30s on Wednesday before shooting up into the low 40s on Thursday.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Showers or a few thunderstorms beginning this morning then changing to 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. A few showers or thunderstorms beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southeast 20 km/h. Low 19.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 30. Humidex 42. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Sunday: Sunny. High 23.

Monday: Sunny. High 25.