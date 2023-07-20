Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into early evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Windsor-Essex.

The forecaster says it has the potential to be a highly significant severe weather situation.

Damaging wind gusts up to 110 km/h, large hail up to golf ball size, locally heavy rainfall, Tornadoes are possible.

“A line of severe thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts originating in Michigan is expected to cross the area. Any thunderstorms that form ahead of this line will also be capable of very large hail. The threat for tornadoes also exists,” says the weather advisory.

Environment Canada says the threat of severe thunderstorms will diminish with the passage of the front Thursday evening.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 perc ent chance of showers early this afternoon. Showers with a few thunderstorms beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm early this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday Night: Showers with a few thunderstorms ending late this evening then mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25. Humidex 30.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.