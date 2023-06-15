Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex.

The forecaster says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail. Wind gusts up to 90 km/h. Nickel to toonie size hail. Risk of a tornado.

The storm is expected to hit late Thursday afternoon and early this evening.

Thunderstorms developing over Lower Michigan will move southeastward late this afternoon and evening. The primary hazards associated with these storms will be strong wind gusts and hail. A tornado threat cannot be completely ruled out.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast:

Thursday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. Humidex 26.

Thursday Night: Showers or a few thunderstorms ending late this evening then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 13.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday: Sunny. High 28

Sunday: Sunny. High 29.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.