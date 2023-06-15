Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor-Essex

Clouds over the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor) Clouds over the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver