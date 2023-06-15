Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex.
The forecaster says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail. Wind gusts up to 90 km/h. Nickel to toonie size hail. Risk of a tornado.
The storm is expected to hit late Thursday afternoon and early this evening.
Thunderstorms developing over Lower Michigan will move southeastward late this afternoon and evening. The primary hazards associated with these storms will be strong wind gusts and hail. A tornado threat cannot be completely ruled out.
Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.
Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast:
Thursday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. Humidex 26.
Thursday Night: Showers or a few thunderstorms ending late this evening then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 13.
Friday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.
Saturday: Sunny. High 28
Sunday: Sunny. High 29.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
Canada's population will hit record 40M on Friday: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country will reach a new milestone on Friday as the population hits a record 40 million people.
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
'This is the best time there has been': Experts release 13-step roadmap to reform Canada’s health-care system
The C.D. Howe Institute released a new roadmap on Thursday that features a 13-step plan to reform Canada’s health-care system.
Liberals table 'sustainable jobs' bill to back up pledge to help workers transition
The fact Liberals are tabling new legislation to force the federal government to create and protect jobs is a recognition that the shift to a clean-energy economy is already happening, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Thursday.
Mendicino says he's 'dealt with' internal information 'breakdown' over Bernardo transfer
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino could not say Thursday why he was not aware earlier about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, after it was revealed his office and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office knew for months, without informing either politician.
Indigenous kept from economic opportunities from pot legalization: Senate committee
A Senate committee says the current cannabis market and legislation has kept Indigenous Peoples from sharing in the economic opportunities that the legalization of recreational pot created.
'It's not all about the Gold Rush:' Yukoners share their thoughts on 125 years
As the territory commemorates 125 years, residents want to push the narrative that the Yukon is more than just the Klondike Gold Rush.
Kitchener
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
-
Money is the leading source of stress for Canadians: Survey
Money continues to be the leading source of stress for Canadians – and between rising inflation and high grocery and gas prices, it’s no surprise.
-
Grad plans at Kitchener public school upset some families
Some families from a Kitchener elementary school are frustrated after finding out graduating students won't be getting a traditional ceremony. The Waterloo Region District School Board says it comes down to having an “equitable approach.”
London
-
Is this photo an intimidation tactic, or a misunderstood good intention?
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but debate over the intent of a photo posted online Thursday ranged from harassment and intimidation to a misunderstanding of good intentions.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Two-vehicle crash sends multiple people to hospital
Adelaide Street north is closed in both directions between Grosvenor Street and St. James Street.
-
Mental health care research at St. Joseph’s receives $5 million boost from local business leader
President of Finch Auto Group, Ryan Finch, has personally donated $5 million to St. Joseph’s Health Care London, Ont.
Barrie
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
-
Bizarre plant theft spree reported in Barrie
Police are investigating a bizarre plant theft spree in Barrie.
-
Man and woman sought in alleged armed robbery attempt at Wasaga Beach gas station
Provincial police in Wasaga Beach hope to identify a man and woman involved in an alleged armed robbery at a gas station early Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
-
Teen double stabbing suspects surrender in Sudbury, 16-year-old charged with murder
Sudbury police say the two teen suspects wanted in the Wednesday morning double stabbing surrendered overnight and a 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.
-
What we know about the $42M Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in Ontario
Someone in Ontario is waking up a multi-millionaire Thursday after winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
Ottawa
-
Smoky conditions return to Ottawa
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers.
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
-
Redblacks return to TD Place for home opener
The Ottawa Redblacks are looking for their first win of the new CFL season and hope to do it in front of a hometown crowd at TD Place Thursday night.
Toronto
-
Canada's Wonderland by gondola: Is Vaughan really getting an aerial transit system?
In a white paper proposal viewed by CTV News Toronto, a gondola system was explored as one way to cut travel times in Vaughan, Ont. significantly.
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
-
LIVE @ 7
LIVE @ 7 | Mayoral candidates to square off in CP24 debate. Everything you need to know
The seven leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral race will all square off in a debate hosted by CP24 tonight, with election day now less than two weeks away.
Montreal
-
'They didn't want to help': Teen with ADHD says Marianopolis College denied her right to accommodation
A Montreal teen is speaking out after it took months to obtain an exam accommodation for her diagnosed ADHD. She alleges her CEGEP lied about its assessment criteria and failed to take her disability seriously -- so her family filed a human rights complaint.
-
More than 1,000 Casino de Montreal workers will be on strike during Grand Prix weekend
Just as thousands of tourists roll into Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, more than 1,000 workers at the Casino de Montreal will be on strike.
-
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
Atlantic
-
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
-
N.B. cabinet minister abruptly resigns over 'caucus mismanagement'
A veteran of the Blaine Higgs government in New Brunswick has resigned from her cabinet post, citing what she describes as the premier’s "caucus mismanagement."
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
-
New Costco location planned for Winnipeg
It appears Costco is building a new store on Winnipeg’s western edge.
-
'It's unacceptable': Rapid City residents upset about expensive water main renewal plan
Residents in Rapid City have questions for their council after receiving a letter proposing a hefty bill for water line renewals in the western Manitoba community.
Calgary
-
'Day has finally come': Jarome Iginla rejoins the Calgary Flames
There's another change in the Calgary Flames' front office as the team announced it is welcoming back Jarome Iginla.
-
Special air quality statement issued for Calgary and surrounding area amid wildfire smoke
A special air quality statement has been issued for Calgary amid the hazy conditions seen throughout the city due to wildfire smoke.
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
-
Edson to lift evacuation order at 6 p.m. on Thursday
The evacuation order for the town of Edson will be lifted at 6 p.m. on Thursday, officials announced.
-
Man found dead in southwest Edmonton was shot: EPS
An autopsy has confirmed a man who died in an alley in southwest Edmonton earlier this week died of gunshot wounds.
Vancouver
-
Concerns raised as Vancouver police deliver report on Myles Gray inquest to board
A report to the Vancouver Police Board says the department is committed to adopting both recommendations from a coroner's inquest into the beating death of Myles Gray, but advocates say key concerns remain unaddressed.
-
Teen driver nabbed going more than double speed limit in Kelowna, RCMP say
Mounties say they nabbed a "lead-footed" 17-year-old driver for going more than double the speed limit in Kelowna Wednesday morning.
-
Arrest made in fatal stabbing at Surrey high school parking lot, IHIT says
An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal stabbing in a Surrey high school parking lot that shocked the community late last year.