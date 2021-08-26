WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch as isolated storms with torrential rainfall and strong winds are expected to develop Thursday afternoon.

The watch is in place for the Chatham-Kent area. The storm could possible produce rainfall exceeding 50 mm and isolated wind gusts up to 90 km/h, the agency says.

Environment Canada says the main threat with these types of thunderstorms is heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding, particularly in urban areas and areas with poor drainage.

“Fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle away,” the agency warns. “Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for thunderstorms that could produce either large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.