Severe thunderstorm watch and warning ended for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has ended a severe thunderstorm watch and warning for some areas of Windsor-Essex.

The forecaster says conditions were favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, heavy rain and nickel to toonie sized hail. Wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

The storm is located west of Amherstburg, moving east at 45 km/h and was expected to hit late Thursday evening.

Locations impacted include Amherstburg, Colchester, Harrow and Pelee Island.

A thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the rest of Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Thunderstorms developing over Lower Michigan will move southeastward late this afternoon and evening. The primary hazards associated with these storms will be strong wind gusts and hail. A tornado threat cannot be completely ruled out.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast:

Thursday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. Humidex 26.

Thursday Night: Showers or a few thunderstorms ending late this evening then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 13.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday: Sunny. High 28

Sunday: Sunny. High 29.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.