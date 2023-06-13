Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Chatham-Kent

A severe thunderstorm warning has been lifted for the Chatham-Kent region early Tuesday evening, according to Environment Canada.

A weather advisory remains in place. Conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds Tuesday evening.

These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

Environment Canada advises residents to continue to monitor weather alerts.

A previously issued severe thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex has been lifted.

WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT

Earlier in the day, Environment Canada issued a weather advisory in which “conditions will be favourable” in the afternoon and evening for the development of funnel clouds.

According to the forecaster, these types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under hastily growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

“This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado,” the weather alert states.

Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause substantial damage, but can still be dangerous, Environment Canada warns.

They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.

“Treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously. Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter. These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning,” according to the forecaster.

Environment Canada recommends residents continue to monitor alerts and forecasts.