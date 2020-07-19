WINDSOR, ONT. -- A severe thunderstorm with the possibility of strong winds and up to nickel sized hail and heavy rain is being tracked by Environment Canada.

This line of thunderstorm is over Michigan west of Sarnia and Windsor and is moving east at 60 km/h.

Environment Canada says a potential hazard is wind gusts near 90 km/h.

Windsor, Tecumseh, Belle River, Lakeshore, and Wallaceburg could be impacted by the storm.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes,” the alert from Environment Canada states.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when looming or occurring storms are likely to produce large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.

Should threatening weather approach, the Office of the Fire Marshal recommends immediately taking cover.