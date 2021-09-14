WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the area Tuesday evening citing favourable conditions for “the development of dangerous thunderstorms.”

The agency says the storms may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

Some potential hazards Environment Canada warns of include wind gusts up to 110 km/h, large hail up to ping pong ball size, heavy downpours, and a possible tornado.

“Very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury. Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” the agency says.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for conditions that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends taking cover immediately should threatening weather approach.