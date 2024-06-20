Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor and Essex County.

At 2:22 p.m. on Thursday, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

The cluster of severe thunderstorms is located from South Windsor to Lakeshore and is nearly stationary.

Rainfall amounts could range from 50 to 75 millimetres, with wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

Locations impacted include: Windsor, Lakeshore, South Windsor, Windsor Airport, Maidstone and Essex.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.