Environment Canada is tracking a evere thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, nickel sized hail and heavy rain.

The storm is located near Comber moving east at 30 km/h.

Locations in the thunderstorm area include Tilbury, Port Alma, Merlin, North Buxton, Windfall, Quinn, Renwick, Jeannette, Coatsworth, Valetta, Stevenson, Fletcher, Glenwood, Port Crewe and South Buxton.

According to the weather authority, large hail can damage property and cause bodily injury. Strong wind gusts can damage weak buildings, toss loose objects and break branches off trees.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.