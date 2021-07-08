WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region and is tracking a storm capable of producing very strong wind gusts.

The agency had issued a tornado warning for the area earlier Thursday, but chaged the alert to a severe thunderstorm warning.

A tornado could be possible due to a hazard of 90 km/h wind gusts.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” Environment Canada says. “Locally heavy rain is also possible. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

The impacted locations include Comber, Byrnedale, Ruscom Station and Haycroft.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends immediately taking cover when threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued with imminent thunderstorms are likely to produce large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.