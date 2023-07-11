Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Chatham-Kent region late Tuesday afternoon, while Windsor-Essex is under a severe thunderstorm watch.

According to Environment Canada, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park are currently under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Windsor-Essex-Chatham-Kent.

Potential hazards include winds gusts of up to 90 km/h, nickel to ping pong ball-sized hail and localized heavy rainfall.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Low 18.

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 23. Humidex 29.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Friday: Sunny. High 28.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.