LONDON, ONT -- A line of severe storms moved through the Windsor region Wednesday evening causing downed trees, power lines, and damage to some homes.

Windsor Fire and Rescue says it attended to over 30 calls, many of them in South Windsor, with many trees and branches down, pulling down power wires with them.

The line of severe storms came following several days of humidity and heat.

East of Windsor the storms produced two tornados in the London region.

One near the community of Glencoe, southwest of London, and the other near Belmont to the southwest.

Meanwhile thousands remain without power Thursday morning across southwestern and southern Ontario.

There have been no injuries reported in relation to the storms or the damage.