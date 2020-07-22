WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police are reminding residents to keep car doors locked following a string of early morning thefts from vehicles in an Amherstburg neighbourhood.

Officers responded to several reports Wednesday of thefts from vehicles where items were either taken or had been rummaged through.

In one case police say a vehicle window was damaged to gain entry.

Investigators believe the area of Middle Side Road; West of Concession 3 North was targeted. Clubview Drive and Golfview Drive appear to be the primary streets with reported incidents.

Police say the incidents are believed to have occurred between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“The community is reminded to never leave any valuables in your vehicle, especially in plain view, and always keep vehicle doors locked,” police said in a news release.

Officers were able to obtain a suspect description of a white man, early 30’s with short hair, medium to heavy-set build, around 5’8” to 5’ 11”. At the time he was wearing a track suit, black and white running shoes and a “Puma” backpack.

The Amherstburg Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the incidents. Any residents with video surveillance systems are asked to check them for any suspicious activity or anyone caught on camera matching the suspect description.

Police also suggest residents check their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police - Amherstburg Detachment at 519-736-2252 ext. 226 or 230, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.