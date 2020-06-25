WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police charged several people with speeding in a recent blitz.

Members of the traffic unit conducted speed enforcement on Bear Line Road on Wednesday. Eight motorists were stopped and charged with speeding.

A 29-year-old Blenheim man was also charged with driving while under suspension.

Police also stopped a vehicle speeding on Talbot Road East in Wheatley. The officer says the man was clocked going 104 kilometres per hour in a posted 60 km/hr zone.

The 51-year-old London man was issued a speeding ticket for $329 and four points.