Several injured in four vehicle crash in Leamington
Published Monday, February 24, 2020 6:05AM EST
OPP cruiser undated. (The Canadian Press)
WINDSOR, ONT -- Numerous people were taken to hospital, some with life-threatening injuries, following a four vehicle crash in Leamington Sunday evening.
Provincial police say that several occupants were injured in the crash on Highway 77 near Road 6.
Their injuries range from minor to life threatening.
The collision occurred around 8:15 p.m. and resulted in Highway 77 being closed throughout the night.
The roadway has since reopened.
An update from police is expected Monday.