WINDSOR, ONT -- Numerous people were taken to hospital, some with life-threatening injuries, following a four vehicle crash in Leamington Sunday evening.

Provincial police say that several occupants were injured in the crash on Highway 77 near Road 6.

Their injuries range from minor to life threatening.

The collision occurred around 8:15 p.m. and resulted in Highway 77 being closed throughout the night.

CLEARED: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy77 between Mersea Rd 5 & Mersea Rd 7. Road also closed at Mersea Rd 6 between Bruner Rd & Mersea Rd 12. #Mersea #Leamington - All lanes REOPENED. ^hm — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) February 24, 2020

The roadway has since reopened.

An update from police is expected Monday.