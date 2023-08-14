Several fraud complaints reported about door-to-door sales: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police are warning the public after receiving several fraud complaints about paving and other construction companies conducting door-to-door sales, entering into contracts, and then not honouring the contracts.

“We want to caution regarding door-to-door sales for construction or handyman services such as asphalt and paving and home repairs,” said a news release from CKPS.

Police say while reputable companies undoubtedly engage in door-to-door sales, many scams and unethical practices are associated with this type of marketing.

Chatham-Kent police say here are some general cautions to keep in mind:

High-pressure sales tactics : Be wary of salespeople who use high-pressure tactics to try to get you to sign a contract or make a deposit right away. They may try to create a sense of urgency or tell you that the offer is only suitable for a limited time. Remember that you have the right to take your time and make an informed decision.

: Be wary of salespeople who use high-pressure tactics to try to get you to sign a contract or make a deposit right away. They may try to create a sense of urgency or tell you that the offer is only suitable for a limited time. Remember that you have the right to take your time and make an informed decision. Lack of credentials : Ensure the company has the necessary licenses, permits, and insurance to perform the work. Be bold and ask for proof of these credentials before signing a contract.

: Ensure the company has the necessary licenses, permits, and insurance to perform the work. Be bold and ask for proof of these credentials before signing a contract. No written contract : Make sure you receive a written agreement that includes all the details of the work to be performed, including the scope of the work, materials to be used, timeline, and payment terms. Do not rely on verbal promises or handshake agreements.

: Make sure you receive a written agreement that includes all the details of the work to be performed, including the scope of the work, materials to be used, timeline, and payment terms. Do not rely on verbal promises or handshake agreements. Lack of references : Ask the company for references from previous customers and follow up with them to get an idea of the company’s quality of work and customer service.

: Ask the company for references from previous customers and follow up with them to get an idea of the company’s quality of work and customer service. Unusually low prices : Be cautious of companies that offer significantly lower prices than their competitors. This may be a sign of substandard materials or workmanship or a scam.

: Be cautious of companies that offer significantly lower prices than their competitors. This may be a sign of substandard materials or workmanship or a scam. Unsolicited offers: Be cautious of unsolicited offers for construction services, mainly if the salesperson shows up at your doorstep without an appointment.

Overall, police say it’s essential to do your research and take the time to make an informed decision when it comes to door-to-door sales for construction and handyman services. Be bold, ask questions, and do your due diligence before signing a contract or depositing.