Several fraud complaints reported about door-to-door sales: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police are warning the public after receiving several fraud complaints about paving and other construction companies conducting door-to-door sales, entering into contracts, and then not honouring the contracts.
“We want to caution regarding door-to-door sales for construction or handyman services such as asphalt and paving and home repairs,” said a news release from CKPS.
Police say while reputable companies undoubtedly engage in door-to-door sales, many scams and unethical practices are associated with this type of marketing.
Chatham-Kent police say here are some general cautions to keep in mind:
- High-pressure sales tactics: Be wary of salespeople who use high-pressure tactics to try to get you to sign a contract or make a deposit right away. They may try to create a sense of urgency or tell you that the offer is only suitable for a limited time. Remember that you have the right to take your time and make an informed decision.
- Lack of credentials: Ensure the company has the necessary licenses, permits, and insurance to perform the work. Be bold and ask for proof of these credentials before signing a contract.
- No written contract: Make sure you receive a written agreement that includes all the details of the work to be performed, including the scope of the work, materials to be used, timeline, and payment terms. Do not rely on verbal promises or handshake agreements.
- Lack of references: Ask the company for references from previous customers and follow up with them to get an idea of the company’s quality of work and customer service.
- Unusually low prices: Be cautious of companies that offer significantly lower prices than their competitors. This may be a sign of substandard materials or workmanship or a scam.
- Unsolicited offers: Be cautious of unsolicited offers for construction services, mainly if the salesperson shows up at your doorstep without an appointment.
Overall, police say it’s essential to do your research and take the time to make an informed decision when it comes to door-to-door sales for construction and handyman services. Be bold, ask questions, and do your due diligence before signing a contract or depositing.
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada
A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River, Enterprise, K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Fort Smith and surrounding areas as wildfires spread near the communities.
Convicted murderer in his 80s walks away from N.B. prison, is recaptured by staff
A convicted murderer in his 80s 'walked away' from the N.B. minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary and was recaptured over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada said.
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed
After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married. The Canadian 'Physical' star and the 'Property Brothers' host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.
Long way home: Blamed for affordability crisis, Liberals look to pivot on housing
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken direct aim at the Liberals for the state of the housing market, highlighting the dramatic increases in home prices, rents and even interest rates. Experts say the housing crisis poses a great risk to the incumbent government in the next election if it doesn't take drastic action soon.
Passenger arrested after flight from Australia to Malaysia returns to Sydney in 'emergency incident'
An airline flight from Australia to Malaysia returned on Monday to Sydney, where a passenger was arrested hours later in what police described as an emergency incident.
Taylor Swift cost breakdown: Thrilled fans to start saving, but say cost of Toronto trip is worth it
Canadian fans who managed to score tickets for one of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated six shows in Toronto have already spent a good chunk of money. Those who live outside the Toronto area are now also budgeting for the cost of travel and accommodation in November 2024.
18-year-old killed in downtown Kitchener shooting identified by family
A Kitchener family is mourning the loss of their son as police continue to search for his suspected killer.
Alleged impaired driver charged after going the wrong way on Hwy. 401, causing head-on crash: OPP
A driver has been charged after a serious head-on crash on Highway 401 at Guelph Line led to complete westbound highway closure Monday morning.
Series of Kitchener break-ins leave residents on edge
A series of break-ins in some Kitchener neighbourhoods has left residents feeling uneasy.
Special weather statement issued for London, Ont.
A special weather statement is in effect for London and surrounding counties with Environment Canada advising of potentially ‘significant’ rainfall through Tuesday.
London police arrest two teenagers in death of 16 year old in Glen Cairn
Two teenagers wanted in the death of Malik McDonnell-Mills have been arrested, the London Police Service said on Monday.
Morning rush hour crash in south London, Ont. claims life
It was a devastating scene at the intersection of Highbury Avenue South and Dingman Drive in London Monday morning.
Charges laid after minivan crashes into garage in Barrie's west end
A van crashed into a home's garage on Logan Court Monday morning.
Orillia lifts ban on ice cream trucks
After more than a decade, the City of Orillia will once again allow ice cream trucks on city streets.
Inmate serving life sentence dies at Beaver Creek Prison in Gravenhurst, Ont.
An inmate serving a life sentence for first-degree murder has died at a Gravenhurst prison.
Victims identified in Kirkland Lake's most recent double homicide
On Tuesday residents of Kirkland Lake were shocked to learn two people had died in the second double homicide in less than two weeks, Saturday Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the victims’ identities.
-
2 charged in Sioux Lookout murder as number of northern Ont. homicides grow
Two people are charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a Sioux Lookout woman on Friday as the number of recent homicides in northern Ontario grows.
Ottawans reminisce about the 2003 blackout 20 years to the day
It's been two decades since Ottawa experienced its largest blackout on Aug. 14, 2003. The massive power outage, stretching from Ontario to Illinois, left the capital in darkness.
A Canadian veteran reunites with the child he saved nearly 80 years ago
In a moment that was almost 80 years in the making, a 98-year-old Ottawa veteran reunited this weekend with the girl he rescued when she was just three years old in Holland during the Second World War.
Half-trains to run on Ottawa's LRT indefinitely with bus support
OC Transpo says it expects to continue to run single-car trains on the O-Train Line 1 this fall, but shuttle buses connecting the east and west ends of the line with downtown will continue to run.
Newborn acquired infection after being fed stranger's breast milk in Toronto NICU
While under neonatal intensive care last summer, an Ontario family's premature baby suffered low oxygen levels and acquired an infection after being fed a stranger's breast milk — but, ultimately, it was a lack of communication from the Toronto area hospitals' staff that has "forever shattered" the family's trust, they say.
-
Ontario mother scammed $1,600 trying to buy her daughter tickets for Taylor Swift's Toronto concert
An Ontario mother is devastated as she anticipates telling her daughter that the Taylor Swift tickets she paid $1,600 for turned out to be a scam.
Montreal-area man recounts his family's escape from Maui wildfires
The Carpinteyro family from Montreal's South Shore was visiting Hawaii for the fourth time in late June. But on their last day, they found themselves in the middle of the town of Lahaina, a resort beach-front vacation spot, as it went up in flames on Aug. 8.
Police arrest second suspect in Ontario in Claudia Iacono killing
Montreal Police (SPVM) say they've arrested a second suspect from Ontario in connection with the shooting death of Claudia Iacono, who was gunned down in her car in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) borough on May 16.
Program helps Montreal-area families afford rising back-to-school costs
Returning to class is just a few weeks away, and some parents face big bills. Operation Sac a dos (Operation School Backpack) gives out supplies, and this year it has had to expand to meet a growing need.
Convicted murderer in his 80s walks away from N.B. prison, is recaptured by staff
A convicted murderer in his 80s 'walked away' from the N.B. minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary and was recaptured over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada said.
European earwigs thriving in the Maritimes this summer
A Nova Scotia zoologist says this summer the Maritimes has a higher number of earwigs than the region has seen in nearly 40 years.
Number of projects making way in uptown Saint John, N.B.
Construction on a new park on the site of the former Barbour’s General Store is set to begin next week, while Port Saint John officials aim to complete their new green space along the Harbour Passage before the height of cruise season.
Liquor workers strike to continue; MBLL accepting conciliator recommendation to end lockout action
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is accepting a recommendation from a conciliator to move ahead to binding arbitration with unionized workers, but it doesn't appear the union has the same plans.
Manitoba minister attacks NDP and union in video about liquor stores strike
Manitoba's minister responsible for the province's liquor and lotteries corporation says people who are upset they can't buy alcohol due to a strike by staff at Crown-owned liquor stores should blame "the NDP and their union friends."
‘They’ve changed his path of life’: Family looking for answers after man left in coma
The family of a Winnipeg man is looking for answers after an assault last month left him in a coma.
Calgary man identified as victim of weekend shooting outside Market Mall
Calgary police say the brazen shooting death of a man outside a busy northwest shopping centre this weekend is believed to be targeted.
Senior saved after becoming lost while hiking south of Calgary
A woman in her 70s was saved by police officers on Monday after going astray while hiking south of Calgary.
'It's disappointing': Alpha House Society's outreach vehicles vandalized
Officials with Calgary's Alpha House Society say it could cost between $10,000 to $15,000 to repair damage to dozens of the non-profit's outreach vehicles.
Man with gun seen in Mill Woods neighbourhood, shelter-in-place order issued: police
Police have issued an urgent shelter-in-place order for residents in the area of 48 Street and 28 Avenue because of a man in the area with a gun.
Federal NDP call out Ottawa on affordable housing during Edmonton stop
On Monday, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh spoke with local families at the North Glenora Community League alongside NDP MPs Blake Desjarlais and Heather McPherson.
RCMP search for armed-and-dangerous suspect north of Edmonton following gun threats, truck theft
RCMP north of Edmonton are searching for a suspect and a stolen black truck following a gun-related disturbance north of the city.
B.C. woman says bus driver threatened to refuse service unless she put on a jacket
Catie Alvarez is left feeling outraged and degraded after a recent encounter with a bus driver.
Teens allegedly chased by knife-wielding stranger in Vancouver
A 54-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly chased a group of teenagers with a knife in Vancouver over the weekend.
Homicide investigators called in after man found dead inside New Westminster home
Homicide investigators have been called in after a man was found dead inside a home in New Westminster on Sunday night.