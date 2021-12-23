Several businesses ticketed during COVID-19 enforcement blitz

A recent enforcement blitz on the eve of new COVID-19 restrictions has resulted in a handful of tickets at local businesses.

Nicole Dupuis, CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), says “To say it’s Concerning would be a bit of an understatement.”

WECHU teamed up with provincial bylaw enforcement officers on Dec. 19 for a 12-hour enforcement blitz.

The officers visited 69 locations -- mostly restaurants in Windsor.

Nine tickets were issued in total and 21 businesses were coached toward compliance.

According to Dupuis, the infractions were mostly for long-standing safety practices like active screening, a lack of documented safety plans and improper use of eye protection.

Dupuis says these officers have a tough job and face abusive language from business owners, but says enforcement is a measure that must be taken to bring businesses into compliance and keep the community safe.

“For those who work in the field and in the front lines of enforcement, they do always bear a bit of the brunt of frustration, as they’re the face of those restrictions. And we’re just asking people to understand they’re enforcing the rules and doing their job and I think I’ve said this before, to meet them with kindness and understanding.”