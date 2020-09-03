WINDSOR, ONT. -- LaSalle police are cautioning residents to lock up their bicycles after three were reported stolen in one week.

From Aug. 24 – Aug. 30 police took three calls for service with regards to stolen bicycles in the town.

“We encourage citizens to use a secure bike lock that attaches through the frame of the bicycle even if stored in a locked garage or shed,” said a police news release.

Police say these measures will help ensure the safety of your bike.

Officers also say it is a good idea to take photos of your bike and record the serial number, which is usually stamped into the frame. Having these may help police find your bicycle.