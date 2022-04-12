Several arrests made after five people shot in east Windsor

Windsor police on scene where multiple shooting victims were taken to hospital in Windsor, Ont., on April 8, 2022. (Source: _OnLocation_ / Twitter) Windsor police on scene where multiple shooting victims were taken to hospital in Windsor, Ont., on April 8, 2022. (Source: _OnLocation_ / Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | At least 5 people shot at New York subway station

At least five people were shot and injured Tuesday at a New York City subway station during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform and police searching for the shooter.

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Pressure builds as Shanghai, a city of 25 million, remains locked inside

The massive city of 25 million people is at the centre of China's efforts to stamp out the country's largest ever COVID-19 outbreak. No one is allowed to leave their residential compounds, even to buy food, meaning residents rely on the government or private delivery drivers stretched thin by the massive demand.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver