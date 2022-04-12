Several arrests made after five people shot in east Windsor

Windsor police have arrested several people after a shooting outside of a bowling alley in Forest Glade.

Police say five people have been arrested related to the investigation. Four adults and one youth are facing charges, but have not appeared in court.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800's The Morning Drive that police are expecting to release more information on Tuesday.

"I can tell you this morning, I just hung up with acting chief Bellaire and a number of arrests were made overnight," said Dilkens. "So they will have more details very soon for the media and the public with respect to this particular incident."

Officers were called to a bowling alley in the 10000 block of Tecumseh Road East near Forest Glade Drive for a report of a large group of people fighting on Saturday at 1 a.m.

Police say five men suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of gunshot wounds.

The major crime unit found and seized the suspect vehicle, a 2004 Ford Explorer SUV truck, involved in the shooting on Sunday.

On Monday, investigators revealed that they identified three suspects believed to be involved in the incident. Police have released a surveillance photo of one of the suspects.

This is a developing story. More coming.