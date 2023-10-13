Seven suspects sought in theft incidents

Windsor police asking for the public’s help to identify seven suspects in six separate theft incidents.

Police say all seven suspects were seen leaving various retail locations in Windsor without paying for items.

All 7 suspects were seen leaving various retail locations in Windsor without paying for items. pic.twitter.com/0cvRvoyRn9 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 12, 2023

If you can identify any of the suspects, please contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.