WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police arrested seven people and seized $12,000 worth of methamphetamine and airsoft guns in Wallaceburg.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Unit, with the assistance of the Critical Incident Response Team and the K-9 Unit executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Aside from the meth, police also seized three BB airsoft firearms, a prohibited weapon (knife), several cell phones and digital scale.

A 51-year-old man of Wallaceburg has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for trafficking and three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

A 52-year-old man, a 55-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, all from Wallaceburg have been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a firearm contrary to his prohibition order.

A 27-year-old man of Chatham Township has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and failing to comply with an undertaking.

A 31-year-old woman of Wallaceburg has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Four of the men and the woman were released on conditions and are required to appear in court on August 12, 2021. Two of the men were held in custody pending a bail hearing.