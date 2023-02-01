ServiceOntario 'enhanced appointment booking system' available at downtown Windsor location

Windsor residents looking to renew their driver’s licence or get a health card will now be able to take care of multiple requests at ServiceOntario.

Premier Doug Ford announced Wednesday new changes to ServiceOntario in an effort to save customers time and money.

“We’re making it easier for people and businesses to connect with ServiceOntario, putting customers first and saving people time and money,” Ford said in a news release.

At 64 of the busiest ServiceOntario locations, including downtown Windsor at 400 City Hall Square East, customers can book multiple services in a single appointment or book one appointment for an entire family.

ServiceOntario first introduced their online appointment booking system in Nov. 2022 to reduce wait times and the risk of COVID-19.

With the updated system, residents can book a variety of services from a drop down menu and take care of them all at one appointment. Ontarians can also identify accessibility needs ahead of an appointment.

A calendar icon is placed beside the 64 locations offering the online service.

“Ontarians are already benefiting from our improved services that are easy-to-use, more accessible and digitally enabled,” said Kaleed Rasheed, minister of public and business service delivery. “They can choose to access services in person, by phone, or online – taking advantage of more than 55 online services available anywhere, anytime, any day.”

The province is also expanding its digital services. Customers will soon be able to renew their health card through video calls and soon-to-be married couples will be able to apply for marriage license online.

- With files from CTV News Toronto