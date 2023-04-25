Serious two-vehicle crash closes Tecumseh Road near Jefferson

Windsor police say there are “serious injuries” after a two-vehicle crash in east Windsor.

Emergency crews responded to Tecumseh Road East near Jefferson Boulevard on Tuesday at 11:59 a.m.

Due to a two vehicle collision, Tecumseh Road East is currently closed between Roseville Gardens and Jefferson Blvd.



We are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes at this time.

This area will remain shut down for an undetermined amount of time. pic.twitter.com/7Y5BgXZPNO — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) April 25, 2023

Tecumseh Road East is currently closed in both directions between Roseville Gardens and Jefferson Blvd.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes at this time. Police say the area will remain shut down for an undetermined amount of time.