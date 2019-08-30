Serious motorcycle crash in Amherstburg under investigation
Police investigate a Motorcycle crash in Amherstburg, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
A crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle is under investigation in Amherstburg .
Police were called to the crash on County Road 10 between the 3rd and 4th Concessions around 5 p.m. Thursday.
It happened in front of Anderdon Public School.
The road was closed, but reopened around 5 a.m. Friday morning.