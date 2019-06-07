Serious motorcycle crash closes Highway 3 in Kingsville
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 12:09PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 7, 2019 2:21PM EDT
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a serious collision on Highway 3.
Police responded to the crash on Highway 3 east of County Road 27 in Kingsville around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
The head-on collision involved a commercial motor vehicle and a motorcycle, say police.
The motorcycle driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Officers are asking motorists to avoid this area until investigation complete.