Serious incident being investigated in Wallaceburg
The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont.
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 11:39AM EST
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a “serious incident” in Wallaceburg.
The intersection of King Street and Albert Street was closed Tuesday morning for their investigation.
Police say they believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.
Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.