Serious crash closes westbound 401 in Windsor
A serious crash closes down westbound lanes of the 401 in Windsor near Todd Lane on March 8, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 11:45AM EST
A section of the 401 in Windsor closed due to a serious crash.
Emergency personnel are on the scene of the crash that has closed the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Todd Lane.
No word when the highway will reopen.
Police are not commenting on injuries, but witnesses at the scene say one person was seriously injured.