    Serious crash closes Wallaceburg intersection

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

    Chatham-Kent police have closed an intersection in Wallaceburg after a serious crash.

    Officers have closed the Main Street/Margaret Avenue intersection Wednesday.

    The CKPS Traffic Unit is investigating.

    The public is asked to avoid the area.

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.

