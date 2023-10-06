Windsor

    • September sees slight increase in Windsor-Essex unemployment rate

    (File photo) (File photo)

    The jobless rate in the Windsor region increased to six per cent in September, according to Statistics Canada.

    That’s up slightly from the 5.8 per cent posted in August.

    According to Stats Canada, the national economy added 64,000 jobs last month as the country’s population continues to grow.

    Stats Canada’s September labour force survey finds the national unemployment rate stayed firm at 5.5 per cent.

    Average hourly wages also continued to climb in September, rising five per cent from last year.

    While the country’s labour market has cooled over the last year amid higher interest rates, the unemployment rate still remains below pre-pandemic levels.

    According to Stats Canada, the job gains last month were concentrated on part-time work, while there were more people working in education services and transportation and warehousing.

    However, jobs were lost in finance, insurance, real estate rental and leasing, construction and information and recreation. 

    -- With files from AM800's Rusty Thomson and the Canadian Press

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

    After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

    W5 Exclusive

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News