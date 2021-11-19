Sentencing hearing held for Wallaceburg 'sex worker' who pleaded guilty to manslaughter

Windsor, Ont. -

Kourtny Audette, who was initially charged with murder, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in August for her actions that caused the death of Nicolas Laprise, 24.

Court heard he died from a single stab wound to the chest on April 18, 2018 inside a home in Wallaceburg, Ont.

“This was an act of extreme violence that brought about the worst possible consequence.” Crown Attorney Robert MacDonald argued Friday in Chatham court.

MacDonald is asking Justice Paul Kowalyshyn to sentence Audette to 10 years in prison.

“This is an angry response. This is an outburst. It is nothing more than that.” He said.

MacDonald told the court Audette had a “troubled youth” which includes a history of substance abuse, beginning at age 15, when she started using cocaine, opiates and methamphetamine.

He told the court she also has anger management issues.

MacDonald described her actions on April 18 2018 as “..an attack on an unarmed man who could not defend himself.”

“She was a sex worker.” defence lawyer Laura Joy told the court “She believed Mr. Laprise was going to rape her.”

Joy says that night, Audette was heavily intoxicated to the point she had to crawl from the bathroom to the bedroom.

Joy read from Audette’s statement to police. “I told him I didn’t want to do it. I kept telling him to leave, I can’t do this. He wouldn’t leave.”

Joy told the court Laprise touched Audette’s breast and then her genitals, at which point Audette “defended herself”.

“A sex worker has the right to say no.”Joy told the court “When a woman says no, no is no.”

“As an escort, she’s involved in very risky behaviour.” MacDonald countered “She is not the victim here.”

In victim impact statement, Laprise’s mother previously told the court they are “heart broken” by his death and their suffering “will never come to an end”.

Since her arrest in April 2018, Court heard Audette has used methamphetamine while in custody.

“This calls into question her reliability and sincerity that she’s going to reform (in prison).” MacDonald argued.

MacDonald says Audette also has a “refusal to acknowledge authority” and during some of her court-ordered anger management courses, she only attended once.

Court heard Audette told a corrections workers, in her pre-sentence report that her “life’s fallen apart”.

But MacDonald argued she is not acknowledging that its her actions, which have caused her life to be altered.

“She has remorse about what happened but no overt expression of responsibility.” MacDonald told the court.

Audette was given a chance to address the court before she was sentenced.

Through tears she said “I would like to give my deepest sympathies to the family. I would like to apologize. I am truly and deeply sorry.” Audette said She told the judge she regrets the severity of her actions.

“They haunt me day and night. I take full responsibility for everything that happened and I am truly and deeply sorry.”

At the conclusion of the sentencing hearing, Joy asked the judge to take into account that Laprise was much taller and stronger than Audette.

“My understanding from women who are in this business, who we all acknowledge are in a very vulnerable position, that knives are usually what they have as their defence weapon of choice, so to speak.” Joy said.

The defence has previously asked for a sentence of five years, hoping it would take into account the three years of pre-trial custody, which Joy says would allow Audette to serve her sentence in the community.

A date for sentencing will be selected on December 15th.