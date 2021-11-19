Sentencing hearing held for Wallaceburg 'sex worker' who pleaded guilty to manslaughter

Chatham-Kent police are at the scene of a homicide investigation in Wallaceburg, Ont., on Friday, April 20, 2018. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor) Chatham-Kent police are at the scene of a homicide investigation in Wallaceburg, Ont., on Friday, April 20, 2018. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories