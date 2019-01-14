

CTV Windsor





Sentencing in the case of a young Windsor man, guilty of weapons offenses after a crash on Highway 3 near Oldcastle, is being put off until next week.

The crown is seeking three years in jail for 23-year-old Satvir Singh.

The defence is arguing for 18-months to two years less a day.

Singh was the driver of a black Lexus involved in a crash on April 26, 2017.

Responding paramedics found a sash of bullets around his neck. A search of the vehicle found illegal weapons including a sawed-off shotgun and 44 rounds of ammunition.

Singh pleaded guilty to carrying a prohibited weapon in a careless manner, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of prohibited firearms with ammunition.

In court Monday, the judge requested more time to consider the sentencing submissions.

His decision is set to be handed down on January 23.

A passenger in the vehicle, Tariq Elamin, has pleaded not guilty to several weapons offences.