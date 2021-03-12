WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor father was expecting to be sentenced Friday, but it has been delayed because of a pre-sentence report.

Court heard the request to have a PSR done was “misplaced” by staff in corrections and so the matter must be adjourned.

The man has pleaded guilty to assault and manslaughter, for his actions which injured one of his children and killed the other.

A court-order publication ban prevents the media from reporting any facts that might identify the children involved in the case.

Justice Bruce Thomas expects to now sentence the father on April 13.