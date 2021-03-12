Advertisement
Sentencing delayed for Windsor father convicted of fatal assault on child
Published Friday, March 12, 2021 11:46AM EST
Superior Court of Justice shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., Nov. 19, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor father was expecting to be sentenced Friday, but it has been delayed because of a pre-sentence report.
Court heard the request to have a PSR done was “misplaced” by staff in corrections and so the matter must be adjourned.
The man has pleaded guilty to assault and manslaughter, for his actions which injured one of his children and killed the other.
A court-order publication ban prevents the media from reporting any facts that might identify the children involved in the case.
Justice Bruce Thomas expects to now sentence the father on April 13.