Essex County OPP are asking for help finding the driver of a gold vehicle after an elderly person in a wheelchair was struck and subsequently died in Leamington.

A brown or gold-coloured vehicle exited the driveway of The Superstore on Talbot Street East on Wednesday around 9:45 a.m.

Police say the vehicle hit occupant of an electric wheelchair, which had been travelling eastbound, crossing at the light, causing the person to fallout.

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene and was last seen travelling westbound on Talbot St East.

Police say Joyce Morency, 85, was transported by Emergency Medical Services to hospital with non-life threatening injuries but has since succumbed to her injuries.

Witnesses are asked to come forward and businesses to check surveillance cameras for a gold coloured vehicle similar to a Buick Rendezvous.

Ontario Provincial Police in Leamington are appealing for any information about the driver or vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.