Essex County OPP are asking for help finding the driver of a gold vehicle after an elderly person in a wheelchair was struck in Leamington.

A brown or gold-coloured vehicle exited the driveway of The Superstore on Talbot Street East on Wednesday around 9:45 a.m.

Police say the vehicle hit occupant of an electric wheelchair, which had been travelling eastbound, crossing at the light, causing the person to fallout.

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene and was last seen travelling westbound on Talbot St East.

The 85-year-old person was transported by Emergency Medical Services to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police in Leamington are appealing for any information about the driver or vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.