

CTV Windsor





A security camera was rolling as suspects reportedly stole quantity of merchandise from a Tecumseh jewellery store.

Essex County OPP are asking for help identifying two people.

Help identify suspects involved in a break and enter to a @TownofTecumseh jewellery store at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Oct 4th. Contact #EssexCtyOPP 519-723-2491 or @CStoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). #OPP, #Community.^jr pic.twitter.com/sawVhMUSw3 — OPP West (@OPP_WR) October 5, 2018

On Thursday around 5:30 a.m., Essex County OPP responded to an alarm at the store in the 1600 block of Manning Road.

Police arrived to find a window smashed and the premises entered.

Officers say a significant quantity of merchandise is reported missing and the investigation is ongoing.

Two suspects were captured on security video and are believed to have fled in a motor vehicle in an unknown direction.

OPP is asking that anyone in the vicinity on the above noted time and date that could provide information regarding this break in, call them immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.