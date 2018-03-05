

CTV Windsor





Windsor Regional Hospital officials have issued a security alert about a man who visited the emergency departments over the weekend.

In a message to staff, CEO David Musyj says Craig Barton,46, is from the Toronto region and does not seem to have a Windsor/Essex residence.

“Mr. Barton attended each of our EDs over this past weekend multiple times and exhibited behaviour that we are concerned for him and our staff,” said Musyj. “He did not stay in the EDs long enough for us to intervene.”

Anyone who sees him at the hospital or in the community is asked to call Windsor police immediately at 911 and report to them where you have seen him. If you see him at hospital sites, call police and alert security.

Musyj says at this point he has not shown to be violent, but is not rationale in his approach. He says do not approach him yourself.