Advertisement
Section of Wyandotte Street closed for active investigation: Windsor police
Published Monday, June 21, 2021 5:18PM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 21, 2021 5:18PM EDT
Police had a section of Wyandotte Street West between Bruce Avenue and Church Street closed for an active investigation in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, June 21, 2021. (Angelo Aversa/CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police closed a section of Wyandotte Street for an assault investigation Monday afternoon.
The area between Church Street and Bruce Avenue in both directions around 3:20 p.m., police say the area will be closed until further notice for the ongoing investigation.
Police say a victim was assaulted and is being treated.
The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit is investigating.