Section of University Avenue West closed due to collision: Windsor police

A driver has been taken to hospital after a collision that appears to involve a car crashing into a building.

Windsor police have closed University Avenue West from McEwan and McKay Avenue due to the crash in the 1500 block.

Police say the driver's injuries are currently unknown.

A photo from the scene shows police and fire crews in the area, and a red vehicle on the sidewalk in front a building that appears to have collapsed.

Under the vehicle a pile of debris can also be seen.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.