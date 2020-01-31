WINDSOR -- The Ambassador Bridge Company says a portion of Riverside Drive West will be closed for two months during bridge repairs.

Starting at 12 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, Riverside Drive west of Huron Church Road will be closed to traffic.

The scheduled date for reopening is April 1.

For eastbound drivers, take University Avenue to Huron Church Road. Turn left at Huron Church and right on Riverside Drive.

For westbound drivers, turn left on Huron Church Road, turn right on University Avenue. At the roundabout veer left onto Sandwich.