Section of Riverside Drive reopens following police presence

Windsor police have reopened Riverside Drive near Huron Church Road after a short closure in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor) Windsor police have reopened Riverside Drive near Huron Church Road after a short closure in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Testimony: Pope approved Vatican payout for London property

Pope Francis allegedly authorized negotiating an exit strategy for a key figure in the Vatican's bungled London real estate investment and was so satisfied with the outcome that he paid for a celebratory dinner at a fancy Roman fish restaurant the night the 15-million- euro payout closed, a defendant in the Vatican's extortion trial testified Wednesday.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver