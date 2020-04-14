Section of Riverside Drive closes after crash knocks out power
Published Tuesday, April 14, 2020 11:17AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 14, 2020 11:45AM EDT
Vehicle hits pole on Riverside Drive near Watson on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Courtesy @_OnLocation_ / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A section of Riverside Drive is expected to be closed most of Tuesday after a vehicle hit a pole.
The single-vehicle crash caused a power outage in east Windsor.
Windsor police responded to the collision around 1 a.m. on Riverside Drive East at Watson Avenue.
Enwin crews are continuing to work to replace the pole, but power has been restored to the area.
There were no reported injuries.