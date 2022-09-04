Section of Ouellette Ave. closed Sunday morning after downtown stabbing

Windsor police are investigating a stabbing that took place downtown early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of Ouellette and University Avenues around 3 a.m.

Officers say two people, who are believed to be known to each other, “engaged in a physical altercation” before the suspect left briefly and then returned to the victim and stabbed him.

The suspect immediately fled down University Ave. toward Pelissier Street making his way toward Chatham Street West.

Police say the victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to search for the suspect and have released a surveillance photo of him fleeing the scene.

Suspect wanted for a reported stabbing in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Courtesy: Windsor Police Service)

Police describe the suspect as a white man between 30 to 35 years old with short blond hair and a beard. He was wearing a red short sleeve shirt with a light blue shirt underneath, blue shorts and white high-top running shoes.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate and is asking anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts are asked to contact them at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Residents and business owners are asked to check their video surveillance cameras for any footage that may help with the investigation.

Investigators ask the footage to be uploaded online.