Section of Highway 3 closed for investigation: OPP

A motorcycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Hwy. 141 Tuesday (CTV NEWS). A motorcycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Hwy. 141 Tuesday (CTV NEWS).

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, died Saturday while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver