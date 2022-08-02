Section of Front Road in LaSalle closed following crash

LaSalle police are asking drivers to avoid Front Road after a truck flipped following a collision in the area.

Police were on scene of the crash in the 2900 block of Front Road Tuesday morning.

Photos from the scene show a transport truck flipped in the roadway after what appears to be a two-vehicle crash with a pickup truck.

Police are asking motorists to avoid area detours set up on Front Road and Martin Lane as well as Front Road and Malden Road.