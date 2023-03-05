Section of E.C. Row Expressway down to one lane Monday for repairs

A section of E.C. Row Expressway near Lauzon Parkway in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 23, 2015. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A section of E.C. Row Expressway near Lauzon Parkway in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 23, 2015. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates

A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls escalated Sunday as authorities acknowledged over 50 schools were struck in a wave of possible cases. The poisonings have spread further fear among parents as Iran has faced months of unrest.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver