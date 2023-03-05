Section of E.C. Row Expressway down to one lane Monday for repairs

Monday’s morning commute may see delays for some coming into the city as E.C. Row will be down to one lane between Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard.

According to the City of Windsor, the expressway will be reduced to one lane in that area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in both directions.

City officials say the road will be undergoing repairs.

The city reminds drivers to slow down and use caution in construction zones.