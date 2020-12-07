WINDSOR, ONT. -- As the demand for COVID-19 tests continues to rise in the region, Windsor Regional Hospital is putting the finishing touches on another assessment centre.

Karen Riddell, VP of critical care at Windsor Regional Hospital says there’s been a significant increase in testing demand at the current location on the Ouellette Campus.

“We’ve been testing over 500 people a day consistently for the last number of weeks so we do need to open the second assessment centre to meet the demand,” says Riddell.

To help keep up with the demand, Windsor Regional Hospital is opening a second COVID-19 assessment centre at its Met Campus.

The Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre will open on Tuesday, Dec. 8 weekdays only from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hours at the Ouellette Campus will remain 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

As of Monday morning, Riddell says 18 COVID-positive patients were in hospital, 10 in intensive care, with only two beds left.

“If I had to estimate, I would say we’re about a week out from where we were during the initial surge with regards to our numbers both in hospital and in the community,” says Riddell.

There were 66 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 128 over the weekend.

Windsor-Essex is currently in the ‘Red-Control’ tier of the provincial shutdown framework, but could be heading towards the more restrictive ‘Grey-Lockdown’ if the numbers don’t improve.

The limit on social gatherings indoors is five people.

Riddell says people are going to have to get used to the idea of very limited social gatherings over Christmas and really sticking with their own households to keep safe to hopefully keep the transmission down.

“Not what any of us wants to hear, but it’s not going to be good over the next couple of weeks I don’t think,” says Riddell.

Health officials have a message for members of the community.

“Please, if you have symptoms stay home,” she says. “If you need to get tested, get tested. Don’t go anywhere out in public when you got symptoms and potentially spread it around.”

She says it’s very concerning considering everything that normally comes through the door, let alone the novel coronavirus.

“It’s going to quickly overwhelm our hospital system at this point. We’re already running about 95 per cent capacity and we still have a ways to go.”

She says it’s taking capacity out of the system for testing that needs to be done as quickly as possible.

With files from CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell.