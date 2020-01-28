WINDSOR -- Windsor-Essex English Catholic teachers will be part of a second one-day walkout.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association has announced that it is planning a second one-day, province-wide walkout on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

This will impact students at the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board.

OECTA says teachers in publicly funded Catholic district school boards across Ontario will not be reporting to work or performing any of their teaching duties.

“We know Ontarians are growing impatient with these negotiations. Frankly, we share their frustration,” says OECTA President Liz Stuart. “But we cannot allow this government to wear us all down and force us to accept their devastating cuts. The long-term consequences for our schools and our students are simply unacceptable.

OECTA members began administrative job action on Jan. 13. Catholic teachers also engaged in a full withdrawal of services on Jan. 21.

The union says it has not had a bargaining date since Jan. 9 and no additional dates are booked.