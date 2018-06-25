

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP say a truck driver’s condition is improving after a fatal collision between two tractor trailers on Highway 401.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on the 401 near Queens Line around 6:50 a.m. on June 22.

A westbound tractor trailer had lost control, crossed through the center median and collided with an eastbound tractor trailer.

As a result of the collision, the male driver of the eastbound tractor trailer was air lifted to a London Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say the driver's condition has improved and he is now listed in stable condition.

Officers identified the deceased driver as 44-year-old Alaa Issa of Windsor.

OPP Traffic Collision Investigators assisted with the investigation.

Highway 401 between County Road 42 and Queens Line was closed for approximately 13 hours to allow for removal of the vehicles and clean-up of the scene.